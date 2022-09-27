Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Cooler, increasing clouds, wind then rain
Cooler sunshine today, clouds & breezy tomorrow, Windy Thursday. Ian bring rain & more wind Friday #FirstAlertWeatherDay Rain lingers into early Saturday & wind
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Cooler sunshine today, clouds & breezy tomorrow, Windy Thursday. Ian bring rain & more wind Friday #FirstAlertWeatherDay Rain lingers into early Saturday & winds relax. Winds will peak 20-30 mph and gust to 50 mph. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s for highs Friday. The weekend warms back towards 80 by Sunday with returning sunshine.

