Cooler sunshine today, clouds & breezy tomorrow, Windy Thursday. Ian bring rain & more wind Friday #FirstAlertWeatherDay Rain lingers into early Saturday & winds relax. Winds will peak 20-30 mph and gust to 50 mph. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s for highs Friday. The weekend warms back towards 80 by Sunday with returning sunshine.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

