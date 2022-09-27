Ask the Expert
Arson suspect wanted by Albany police

Photo of arson suspect William Donnie McCulligh.
Photo of arson suspect William Donnie McCulligh.(Williams, Marita | Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently looking for a man they say is wanted for arson, burglary and other charges.

William Donnie McCulligh, 41, is also wanted for giving a false name, address, or date of birth, according to police.

He weighs approximately 222 pounds and stands around 6′1, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on McCulligh or his location is asked to call an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

