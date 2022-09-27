Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County

(WDAM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash.

Along with the seizures, eight people were arrested, and 21 warrants were served for the following,

  • Four aggravated assaults
  • Armed robbery
  • Battery
  • Failure to appear
  • Giving false name or birthdate to law enforcement
  • Obstructing or hindering law enforcement
  • Simple battery family violence
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Five probation violations

The SCSO also had assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Department of Community Services, Crisp County K9 Unit, Department of Correction K9 Unit and the US Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened when another 17-year-old...
17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting
Drug items, guns and other items were seized from recent Albany drug and gun arrests.
3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust

Latest News

Though Southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest...
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
As of Wednesday, southwest Georgia is no longer expected to see tropical storm conditions from...
Tracking Ian: SWGA no longer expecting tropical storm conditions, First Alert Weather Day canceled
Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills,...
Katie Couric says she’s been treated for breast cancer
WALB
Tracking Ian: Wednesday 11 a.m. Update
Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over...
Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather