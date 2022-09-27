8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash.

Along with the seizures, eight people were arrested, and 21 warrants were served for the following,

Four aggravated assaults

Armed robbery

Battery

Failure to appear

Giving false name or birthdate to law enforcement

Obstructing or hindering law enforcement

Simple battery family violence

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Five probation violations

The SCSO also had assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Department of Community Services, Crisp County K9 Unit, Department of Correction K9 Unit and the US Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force.

