3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple people have been arrested in Albany after police say they found multiple drug items and firearms in a vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Albany police were called out to a domestic incident early Monday morning in the 200 block of Oglethorpe Boulevard. After arriving, the female victim claimed that her boyfriend, Lonnie Lewis, pointed a gun at her, APD confirmed.

Officers later found Lewis and two other suspects inside a car, along with multiple illegal drug items, according to APD. Those items were marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine and other drugs. Police also say they found a gun that was reported stolen from a previous car break-in.

Lewis was charged with battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.

The two other suspects, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley, were also charged.

Baldwin was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.

Holley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.

All three were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

