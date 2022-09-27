Ask the Expert
3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust

Drug items, guns and other items were seized from recent Albany drug and gun arrests.
Drug items, guns and other items were seized from recent Albany drug and gun arrests.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple people have been arrested in Albany after police say they found multiple drug items and firearms in a vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Albany police were called out to a domestic incident early Monday morning in the 200 block of Oglethorpe Boulevard. After arriving, the female victim claimed that her boyfriend, Lonnie Lewis, pointed a gun at her, APD confirmed.

Officers later found Lewis and two other suspects inside a car, along with multiple illegal drug items, according to APD. Those items were marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine and other drugs. Police also say they found a gun that was reported stolen from a previous car break-in.

Lewis was charged with battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.

The two other suspects, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley, were also charged.

Baldwin was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.

Holley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession with intent to distribute.

All three were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Ian will have impacts for SWGA as we move closer to Friday.
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out...
Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under...
Photo of arson suspect William Donnie McCulligh.
A total of $94,563 was raised as part of the annual event. The university said a total of 321...
