17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old that is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Monday morning shooting that happened at a school bus stop in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting of another 17-year-old that was walking toward his bus at Weaver and Laura streets.

Wilkins is wanted on felony aggravated assault and firearm possession charges. He is described as being 5′8 in height and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wilkins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

