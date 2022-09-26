Some football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out of caution for inclement weather that could be caused by Hurricane Ian.

The Colquitt County Packer varsity football game against Lincoln Trojans has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cairo Syrupmakers game against Shaw has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

If more games are rescheduled, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.