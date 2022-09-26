Some football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out of caution for inclement weather that could be caused by Hurricane Ian.
- The Colquitt County Packer varsity football game against Lincoln Trojans has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Cairo Syrupmakers game against Shaw has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
If more games are rescheduled, this story will be updated.
