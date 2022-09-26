Ask the Expert
Preteen stabbed at Valdosta school bus fight

The 12-year-old was stabbed in the chest.
The 12-year-old was stabbed in the chest.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 12-year-old was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive about the fight.

The 12-year-old was stabbed in the chest.

Police said several juveniles were involved in the fight and a 15-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the 12-year-old.

The 15-year-old is being detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center on felony aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

