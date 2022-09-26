Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

POLICE: Blakely man wanted in weekend shooting investigation

WANTED: Damien Brown, 32, of Blakely
WANTED: Damien Brown, 32, of Blakely(Blakely Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, GA. (WTVY) - A Blakely man is wanted in a Saturday night shooting resulting in a gunshot victim.

According to police, on Saturday, September 24, around 10:30 p.m., Blakely officers responded to reports of gunfire with a gunshot victim at Cedar Hill Homes at 17821 Cedar Springs Rd.

On Monday, September 26, Blakely Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Damien Brown, 32, of Blakely after authorities conducted a weekend long investigation on the incident.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate the area the shooting occurred and after further investigation, Blakely PD learned that a 33 year old male had been taken to LifeBrite Hospital by a third party with at least 1 gunshot wound, authorities confirm.

The victim was stabilized at the local emergency room and later transferred to another hospital. No information on the victim’s identity at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the Blakely Police Dept. at 229-723-3414.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian will have impacts for SWGA as we move closer to Friday.
Tracking Ian: Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Fla., First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday for tropical storm conditions
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
ASU mourning death of student
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out...
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian
Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under...
Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation

Latest News

Drug items, guns and other items were seized from recent Albany drug and gun arrests.
3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust
Ian will have impacts for SWGA as we move closer to Friday.
Tracking Ian: Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Fla., First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday for tropical storm conditions
A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out...
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensifies, several Southwest Georgia hotels are starting to see an increase...
SWGA hotels preparing for Hurricane Ian
Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under...
Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation