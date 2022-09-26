Ask the Expert
Plains Peanut Festival promotes economic growth for Jimmy Carter’s hometown

The 25th annual Plains Peanut Festival was on Sept. 24.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Over 2,000 people recently packed into Plains for the annual Plains Peanut Festival.

Saturday was a big deal since the city hadn’t held the event since before the pandemic.

Many businesses said they had a great turnout this weekend, as people got back to Plains for the festival.

“All of the people who own stores here have had a very good day. I’ve had some really good reports from most of them. And as far as vendors went this morning, I’ve already had a vendor call me and say, ‘put me down for next year already,’” said Kim Fuller, executive director for Friends of Jimmy Carter.

The festival had a total of 48 vendors, and almost every business was sold out of its in-stock inventory. One business even ordered more food in preparation for the event, but the demand still surpassed the supply.

“This year, the whole weekend was great. I think all of downtown, especially here. We were actually sold out on Saturday. We did a family we had ordered extra for the week,” said Tim Buchanan, assistant manager of Buffalo Cafe.

Buffalo Cafe said it plans to expand its hours in the evening to attract more visitors in the future.

