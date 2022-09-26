Ask the Expert
Plains Peanut Festival helps rejuvenate one of town’s cornerstone businesses

The Plains Historic Inn and Antique Mall has seen significant growth in business since the festival.
The Plains Historic Inn and Antique Mall has seen significant growth in business since the festival.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Although many people visit Plains to see the stomping grounds of former President Jimmy Carter, one of the cornerstone businesses there is struggling to have enough guests stick around for a longer stay.

The Antique Mall of Plains Historic Inn has seen significant growth in business, as they had a line out the door this weekend for the Plains Peanut Festival.

“Of course, the Peanut Festival. We had a great weekend. It was very good for our sales. And we were busy from the time we opened the door till the time we closed up, so it was a good crowd. I think the whole Main Street, actually, I’ve heard other shop owners talking about what a good weekend they’ve had,” said Ellen Harris, manager of Plains Historic Inn.

Harris said advertising a week out helped attract more shoppers.

Harris said she “thinks people are just ready to get back out and do things,” which allows for visitors to explore what Plains has to offer.

The Peanut Festival was a successful event this past Saturday.
The Peanut Festival was a successful event this past Saturday. (Source: WALB)

“Well, I think one thing that we learned all the time with events here in Plains is that it takes everybody to help. So we know that all the people that worked on the Peanut Festival, very grateful to everybody. But everybody in Plains realizes what we’ve got to do to make sure things stay viable,” said Kim Fuller, executive director for Friends of Jimmy Carter.

Because the Plains Peanut Festival is one of the city’s largest events, festival leaders hope to go ahead and set up with vendors for next year.

Plains hosts an event once a month to attract visitors. The next one will be on Oct. 29 for Trunk or Treat. Business owners said these events are what keep them thriving.

