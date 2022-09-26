Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.(MGN)
By Christian Terry and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say.

According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.

Cox said the driver discovered the pedestrian’s body on the roof of the SUV when he got to work.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.

Authorities said the crash was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian's track is still going through SWGA.
Tracking Ian: Ian now a hurricane, First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday, Friday
Irwin County
GBI investigating Irwin Co. officer involved shooting
Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the activation of the state operations center ahead of Tropical...
Kemp orders activation of state operations center ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago today...
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
A picture of the RedSpeed camera.
Albany establishes new court for red-speed ticket appeals

Latest News

Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Michael Brennan, the acting deputy director of NOAA, discusses the forecast track of Hurricane...
NOAA chief discusses Hurricane Ian
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster