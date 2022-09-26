Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Keeping eyes on Ian

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Intensifying Hurricane Ian is tracking toward western Cuba tonight into early Tuesday. The latest forecast has Ian emerging over the SE Gulf of Mexico becoming a major Category 3 storm Tuesday passing west of the Florida Keys later in the day. The storm slowly approaches the west coast of Florida as a major category 3 then category 4 Wednesday into Thursday. Changes in the track and intensity are likely in the coming days.

There’s a dry cold front sliding across SGA with a few clouds. Behind the boundary northerly winds usher in drier and cooler air dropping lows into the upper 50s around 60 Tuesday. Delightful fall weather tomorrow with lots of sunshine and pleasant highs low 80s. As the front move south, look for increasing clouds tomorrow night then cloudy and breezy conditions Wednesday. That same front keeps will be responsible for Ian’s slow movement and it’s shift east.

As Ian tracks north across eastern tropical storm conditions are possible across SGA Thursday into Friday. Heavy rain, wind gusts 40mph+ and isolated tornadoes are possible as the storm (tropical storm) moves north across the state. Conditions deteriorate with highs upper 60s low 70s while lows hold in the low 60s.

Based on the latest track Ian is expected to pull away from SGA early Saturday. Gradual clearing brings full sunshine and warmer low 80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest track of Ian has the storm headed further east, but we are still in the cone.
Tracking Ian: Ian now a hurricane, First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday, Friday
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
ASU mourning death of student
Irwin County
GBI investigating Irwin Co. officer involved shooting
Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the activation of the state operations center ahead of Tropical...
Kemp orders activation of state operations center ahead of Hurricane Ian
Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago today...
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

Latest News

Keeping an eye on Ian
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday Sept 26
Ian's pushing further east in the newest update, but South Georgia is still in the cone of...
The latest on Ian 09/26/22 5PM
The latest track of Ian has the storm headed further east, but we are still in the cone.
Tracking Ian: Ian now a hurricane, First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday, Friday
A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out...
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian