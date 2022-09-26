Keeping eyes on Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Intensifying Hurricane Ian is tracking toward western Cuba tonight into early Tuesday. The latest forecast has Ian emerging over the SE Gulf of Mexico becoming a major Category 3 storm Tuesday passing west of the Florida Keys later in the day. The storm slowly approaches the west coast of Florida as a major category 3 then category 4 Wednesday into Thursday. Changes in the track and intensity are likely in the coming days.

There’s a dry cold front sliding across SGA with a few clouds. Behind the boundary northerly winds usher in drier and cooler air dropping lows into the upper 50s around 60 Tuesday. Delightful fall weather tomorrow with lots of sunshine and pleasant highs low 80s. As the front move south, look for increasing clouds tomorrow night then cloudy and breezy conditions Wednesday. That same front keeps will be responsible for Ian’s slow movement and it’s shift east.

As Ian tracks north across eastern tropical storm conditions are possible across SGA Thursday into Friday. Heavy rain, wind gusts 40mph+ and isolated tornadoes are possible as the storm (tropical storm) moves north across the state. Conditions deteriorate with highs upper 60s low 70s while lows hold in the low 60s.

Based on the latest track Ian is expected to pull away from SGA early Saturday. Gradual clearing brings full sunshine and warmer low 80s on Sunday.

