‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) canceled classes Monday and Tuesday after the death of a student in a dorm room Sunday morning.

That student was 21-year-old Yasmin Durham.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB he was called down to campus regarding a student who was unresponsive and not breathing on campus.

“We’re still investigating now trying to see exactly what happened,” Fowler said. “Whether something happened medical or what, we don’t think foul play was involved. But we can’t rule anything out. So it’s still under investigation.”

Fowler said he believes Durham was well known on campus.

“I think she was with friends the night before; so she was on campus. So that’s what we’re doing now,” Fowler said. “Trying to backtrack, we always treat a case, from the beginning, we treat it as a homicide and work our way back down to maybe even down to a natural death.”

WALB spoke with several ASU students on Monday. One man said had a class with Durham this semester and that she was always in good spirits. He continued by saying she got along with everyone.

Another student said she didn’t know Durham personally but has felt the heaviness of her passing.

Saniya Hunter is a student at ASU.

“Going on social media, it’s been kind of sad because I think like she was like really close with everybody. And she had like a really good energy. So yeah, it has been really sad,” Hunter said.

Fowler recently confirmed that they were actively working on an autopsy as well as searching her previous medical history.

“I think everyone was in shock and disbelief,” Fowler said. “Many students were out there and they were crying and grieving. And madam president was out there trying to console them. And help them. It was just difficult. You hate to lose a student; she had so many friends.”

Even students who didn’t know her said they feel heaviness from this incident.

Miya Bryant and Emmabeya Johnson are also ASU students.

“It’s been very quiet. I haven’t seen anybody out. It’s like everybody’s taking time to their selves,” Bryant said.

They say many have been affected by this tragic loss. And that they plan to spend the next few days reflecting.

“Mostly everybody on campus and everybody in the Delta sorority. For me, I guess just really checking on your people outside. Because mental health is getting very serious for real,” Johnson said.

