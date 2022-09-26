Ask the Expert
Hurricane Ian storm prep: Stock up on your medications

Pharmacists recommend filling your prescriptions now in the event of a hurricane. You should have enough to last you 7 days.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian on track to impact south Georgia, the time is now to fill your medications.

When most think of storm preparations, they think of food, clothes and water, however, you may forget about your medications. Maintaining your body’s health is an important part of storm safety.

WALB spoke with a pharmacist on Monday, and they recommend filling your prescription sooner rather than later so that you have enough to last through the storm. One resident we spoke to says he is ready for a situation like this.

“Oh yeah, I have all my medications, I’m stocked up on all my supplies. I’m just sitting back waiting,” Albany resident, Milton Candidate said.

The pharmacist said to look ahead at your pill organizers and realize what may need a refill. It is best to have enough of all your prescriptions to last for 7 days.

“I had not even thought about that. I’m going to go right there after I put my groceries up. I have blood pressure medication, for example,” Albany resident, Debra Phelps said.

For perishable medications like blood pressure medication and insulin, it is recommended that these are kept on ice or in a cooler. They should be good for about 2-3 days, just make sure they are not exposed to any sunlight.

“Stay prepared, think of your needs, have them in place and just be ready for whatever comes,” Phelps said.

Although basic storm preparations are important, officials said maintaining your body’s needs should be high on your storm safety priority list.

