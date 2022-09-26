Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gov. Kemp responds to White House question about Atlanta Braves name change

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For more than 50 years the Braves have called Atlanta home but some people believe it’s time for a change.

During a White House news conference Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about the team name as the Braves visited the White House and President Joe Biden.

“We believe that it’s important to have this conversation, you know, and Native American and Indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation,” explained Jean-Pierre.

Last year the National Congress of American Indians stated that they had made it clear that native people are not mascots, and that rituals like the tomahawk chop dehumanize them and have no place in society.

But most fans CBS46 spoke with outside Truist Park on Monday said they didn’t feel a name change was necessary and they respect the Native American Culture.

“I think the Braves organization is a long-lasting tradition. One of the oldest teams in baseball and you have to stick with tradition for America’s oldest sport,” Brave fan, Jake Miller, said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp echoed that same sentiment.

Gov. Kemp responded to the White House on Twitter saying in part quote “The Braves should always be the Atlanta Braves. Go Braves and Keep Choppin’!”

Last year CBS46 also spoke with former Braves mascot and member of the Odwa Tribe, Chief Noc-A-Homa. He spent 17 years with the Braves organization and said he always felt respected.

“There are some people in my tribe that did not like the idea of mascots,” Chief Noc-A-Homa said. “But the greater percentage, 80% of the tribe, always had respect for the organization.”

CBS46 reached out to the Braves for comment on Monday, but have not received a response.

The organization has previously stated they will not be changing their name. They said they came to that decision after speaking with fans and the Native American community.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian will have impacts for SWGA as we move closer to Friday.
Tracking Ian: Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Fla., First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday for tropical storm conditions
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
ASU mourning death of student
Photo from Albany State's SGA Twitter page wishing Yasmine Durham a happy birthday in 2021.
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out...
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian
Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under...
Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation

Latest News

The Albany Publix's shelves are fully stocked in preparation for the storm.
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
A person at the gas pump.
AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian
WALB
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened when another 17-year-old...
17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting