Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gas price fluctuation surges as some states see increase, others continue falling

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average...
The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks.

GasBuddy reports the nation’s average gas price is now $3.67, which is 3.2 cents higher than a week ago.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Some parts of the country are seeing significant price spikes due to refinery issues, while other regions are seeing normal activity at refineries and prices there have dropped.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan explained.

GasBuddy says the disconnect will continue to grow larger and will likely remain inconsistent for the next few weeks.

“A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states – and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out,” De Haan said.

Hurricane Ian could also cause problems – depending on the storm’s track – as it approaches the United States.

“Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian's latest track as of 11 AM 09/26/22
Tracking Ian: Ian now a hurricane, First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday, Friday
Irwin County
GBI investigating Irwin Co. officer involved shooting
Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the activation of the state operations center ahead of Tropical...
Kemp orders activation of state operations center ahead of Hurricane Ian
Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago today...
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
ASU mourning death of student

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Forecasters warn Hurricane Ian will pose a potential force "not seen in our lifetime."
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
1 shot, officer hurt in Chicago police facility incident