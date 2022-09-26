Ask the Expert
ASU mourning death of student

The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the...
The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college.

Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.

A memorial service has been set for Monday at 6 p.m. The service will be held at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East Campus.

If you have any information on the death of Durham, you are asked to contact the Albany State University Police Department at (229) 430-4711, or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080.

