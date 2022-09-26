Ask the Expert
AAA: Gas prices expected to stay down, despite storm

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices have lowered significantly since the summer and are expected to stay down despite the incoming storm, according to AAA.

This summer was a pain at the pump, according to drivers at metro Atlanta gas stations.

“It was like $75 or something like that,” said Michael Gebara, who lives in Buckhead.

Gas prices on average were almost $5 in Georgia, according to AAA, affecting people’s plans.

“I think I was like more careful because I was going back home and I was like, I got to not do that now,” said Gebara.

“There were times definitely when carpooling helped,” said Larissa Loeffler, who lives in Roswell.

The high prices even impacted jobs.

“It was hard. I am an Uber driver, so I’m out here driving every day, so that was hard to go through,” said Brandon Bolden.

Now, the state is seeing an average price of $3.12 a gallon, with metro Atlanta counties having an average a little higher at $3.18. The lowest prices in the metro will be found in Forsyth, Pickens, and Bartow counties.

“Now it’s like I can go out,” said Gebara.

“It’s getting more manageable I think,” said Loeffler.

And AAA is predicting things will stay manageable. That’s because demand is down, oil prices remain lower overall, and cheaper winter blend fuel is being sold.

“It’s making me a lot happier, I’m not gonna lie. It’s not as low as it was but it’s better,” said Gebara.

AAA says Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact the prices here because no refineries are in the storm’s path for now.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

