Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15.

Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception.

Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries for Alabama State.

