Kemp orders activation of state operations center ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the activation of the state operations center ahead of Tropical...
Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the activation of the state operations center ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The center will be activated Monday to prepare for any potential impact from the storm.(Source: Georgia Governor's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the activation of the state operations center ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

The center will be activated Monday to prepare for any potential impact from the storm.

“I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe if the storm continues to intensify. Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance,” Kemp said.

Kemp said Sunday he and GEMA/HS are closely monitoring the status and path of the storm.

“In the interim, Georgians are encouraged to remain weather aware by keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and media reports on Tropical Storm Ian,” a release from Kemp’s office said.

