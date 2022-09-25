First Alert Forecast - Ian bringing severe impacts to SWGA later this week.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not much to worry about at the start of the work week. Most of South Georgia will remain under a fairly dry weather pattern through Monday morning. Lows will be sitting in the upper 60s. Along with a sun and cloud mix later in the day, high temperatures before a cold front moves in will be in the low 90s. There could be a few changes after a frontal system moves through the area on Monday evening going into Tuesday. Models are hinting at a stray shower or two, but the bigger picture shows that we are dry. This is because there is not enough moisture with this system to bring in a lot of showers or thunderstorm activity. This front will affect highs and lows for both Tuesday and Wednesday as many will be in the low mid-80s for highs and upper 50s to low 60s for lows. We also stay fairly dry with a few clouds, so soak up the sunshine.

However, the biggest changes arrive to start Wednesday night. This is because Tropical Storm Ian is expected to move closer to southwest Georgia. Before it gets here the storm will grow in strength to near Category 4 Hurricane thanks to the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, but before it makes landfall the intensity of the storm looks to be dropping greatly. This is due to the wind shear that the storm will encounter on its northerly track. Current guidance still has a very high likelihood of uncertainty with this system’s long-term track, but go ahead and prepare for potential tropical storm impacts such as flooding rainfall (3″ - 5″), and damaging winds in the amount of Tropical Storm Force Winds (39 to 73 mph) and/or some area can get Hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or higher. There is even a risk of a weak/ short-lived tropical tornado of EF-o to EF-1 (65-110 MPH Winds) strength for that east of Highway 319. The strongest of impacts arrive starting on Thursday evening and continue into Friday. This is why your First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for SWGA from Thursday night into Friday . Here is the good news! Temperatures look to be below seasonal during that time, where we’ll be seeing highs mainly sitting in the 70s for most of the week and lows getting back down into the low 60s, maybe even some upper 50s. Drying and returning to normal weather pattern as early as next Sunday.

