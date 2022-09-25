First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday and Friday as Ian, the newly named storm in the gulf, makes its way towards Florida.

As of Sunday, Ian will likely move through Southwest Georgia as a tropical storm.

Tropical storm conditions will be likely for the southern half of the WALB viewing area and possible elsewhere. That means sustained winds over 40 mph and 3-5 inches of rain.

There will also be a low risk of tropical tornadoes mainly east of the center of the storm. These are short-lived EF0-EF1 tornadoes, which are usually 75-100 mph. These kinds of tornadoes are very difficult to track because they usually lasts a minute or so. Current projections are this will be for those east of Highway 319.

