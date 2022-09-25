Ask the Expert
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory

Beau Allen threw four touchdowns and his 86-yard scoring pass to Jaden Smith gave Tarleton the lead for good in a 43-28 win over North Alabama.
The new logo for UNA athletics.
The new logo for UNA athletics.(University of North Alabama Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Beau Allen threw four touchdowns and his 86-yard scoring pass to Jaden Smith gave Tarleton the lead for good in a 43-28 win over North Alabama.

Allen completed 18 of 29 passes for 316 yards and connected with Smith five times for 173 yards and two scores. Their 86-yard connection gave the Texans a 27-21 lead with 10:18 left in the third quarter.

For his part, North Alabama running back ShunDerrick Powell amassed 209 yards on 13 carries and scored three TDs. His 55-yard scoring run just before halftime gave the Lions their last of the contest at 21-20.

