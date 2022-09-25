Albany disaster relief groups searching for volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief group based in Albany is calling for more volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

The Albany Chain Gang is known far beyond the Good Life City as the organization responded during Hurricane Michael in 2018, the tornado outbreak in January 2017, amongst countless other disasters.

Teresa Knight, the Logistics Coordinator for the Albany Chain Gang, said they fear they won’t be able to help relief from Hurricane Ian. A lot of their more faithful volunteers left town or have jobs where they can’t dedicate the time they used to be able to. Now, they need more bodies.

“We might have a three chainsaw operation if we’re lucky,” Knight said.

Another factor for the organization is costs. They rent equipment, racking up thousands of dollars per month. Right now, they have access to equipment, just not enough operators.

“We know that it’s coming, we’re praying that it stays away and that there’s not any damage, but we also know that we need to be prepared,” Knight said.

As Hurricane Ian nears they aren’t where they want to be. She said anyone can help.

“From people who know how to use a chainsaw to people who have their own chainsaws, two people who have their own equipment, to even people who just want to volunteer to drag limbs out of the way,” Knight said.

Knight added they’ll even take people willing to distribute food to other volunteers. She said one day and even one hour could make a difference.

The Red Cross is also looking for people to help them too. Red Cross has the resources they need now, but 90% of its workforce is volunteers, so they could always use more.

Adelaide Kirk, the Executive Director for Red Cross For Georgia, said that’s a part of their bigger preparation efforts.

“We have everything set in motion so that when we know more about the storm and where it’s going and where it will ultimately make landfall and what tensional impacts we will most likely have, we will trigger all of that planning,” Kirk said.

Kirk added that she would love to share exact locations to go to, but they can’t announce them just yet. Now, she says it’s best to prepare for every scenario.

To volunteer or for more information about the Albany Chain Gang, click here. For more information on volunteering with Red Cross, click here.

