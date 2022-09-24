‘Whatever transpired in 17 miles, we have no answers’: Douglas family still searching for answers after daughter killed in Fla. deadly accident

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A’Ryshanae McTear’s family is still grieving after she was killed in a fatal accident in Jacksonville. And now, they are also questioning why the women their daughter traveled with that deadly night have not been questioned by investigators.

For almost three months, the McTear family has been living in a nightmare.

Investigators said A’Ryshanae was walking in the outside lane of I-10 in Jacksonville when two vehicles were going west near Mcduff Avenue hit and killed her.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan of Jacksonville State Patrol said Friday there is no new update in the case and everything still stands. Law enforcement is still waiting for toxicology and autopsy reports.

“Then at that point, the investigation will be concluded,” Bryan said.

Latrell Wallace, A’Ryshanae’s dad, said since the tragedy, there has been a lot of back-and-forth hearsay on social media but no leads as to what really happened.

“During that whole ordeal, my daughter’s purse and license, everything was in a separate location at an apartment complex inside her car with the doors unlocked. From The Daq Shack in Jacksonville, Fla. to Interstate 17 and McDuff is 17 miles (away). So whatever transpired in 17 miles, we have no answers,” he said.

Wallace said A’Ryshanae’s mom drives 30 minutes every day to her daughter’s gravesite with a chair in hand to visit and talk with her.

“We just want answers. So if there is anybody out there legally that can give us some answers, or can help us get some answers that can work in Georgia and Florida, please give us a call,” Wallace said.

A’Ryshanae’s grandmother has been in and out of the hospital with heart complications since learning about her granddaughter’s death. Her sisters cry every day missing their big sister.

Wallace said the family is simply destroyed.

“Everybody who’s hurting right now, I would absorb their pain because when I see her mother cry, when I see her grandmother cry, when I see my daughters cry, when I see her friends in the street cry or post things about my daughter. Every day there somebody posted something special by my daughter,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the family is not upset with anyone. They just want the truth on what happened the night A’Ryshanae died as she was celebrating her 26th birthday.

