Sylvester Police investigating shots fired

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency.

Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street.

This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area.

WALB News 10 has reached out for more information. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

