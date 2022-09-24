Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago.

Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why.

“Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said.

The Hodge twins, Keith and Kevin Hodge had a show set at the Tift Theatre on Sept. 15. Two days prior, they announced on their social media pages, that they were moving their show to Berrien county due to allegedly being asked to tone down the content of their show by the theatre’s manager.

When this happened, City officials said they weren’t aware the theater had reached out to the promoter.

The Hodgetwin brothers are known as the Conservative Twins. They started out on YouTube doing stand-up comedy on conservative political commentary and are now on tour.

They have supporters worldwide, including in Tifton.

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said she regrets that things happened, but is happy to move forward in a positive way. She said the same promoter booked another show at the Tift theatre for this upcoming weekend.

