Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus....
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
Tracking Ian - 09/2022
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms
Handcuffs on desk
5 arrested in Albany undercover prostitution operation
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 6: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago today...
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

Latest News

Tracking Ian - 09/2022
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 through 34.
Valdosta suicide prevention 5k run spreads awareness
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying