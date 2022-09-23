Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus....
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an...
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
Handcuffs on desk
5 arrested in Albany undercover prostitution operation
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 separate cases
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated...
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case

Latest News

Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago today...
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
WALB
Woman who discovers new periodic table element speaks at VSU
WALB
Olympic diving camp comes to downtown Moultrie
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks before Elton John concert on White House lawn