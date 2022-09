Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season.

Game of the Week

Terrell Academy @ Deerfield-Windsor

GHSA

Cedar Grove @ Colquitt

Mceachern @ Valdosta

Grayson @ Lowndes

Thomas County Central @ Godby

Gadsen County @ Tift County

Richmond Hill @ Coffee

Salem @ Cairo

Northside (Columbus) @ Westover

Bainbridge @ Ware County

Crisp County @ Northside (Macon)

Dodge County @ Fitzgerald

Cook @ Jeff Davis

Berrien @ Worth County

Metter @ Irwin County

Bleckely @ Pelham

Schley County @ Macon County

Clinch County @ Frederica Academy

Atkinson @ Seminole County

Randolph-Clay @ Baconton

Miller County @ Sneads

Early County @ Mitchell County

Wilcox County @ Terrell County

Turner County @ Dooly County

GIAA

North Florida Christian @ Valwood

John Milledge Academy @ Brookwood

Robert Toombs Christian Academy @ Georgia Christian

Pataula Charter @ Houston County

Southwest Georgia Academy @ Fullington Academy

Rock Springs Christian Academy @ Grace Christian Academy

Calhoun County @ Vidalia Heritage Academy

Sherwood Christian Academy @ Peachtree Academy

Covenant Academy @ Crisp Academy

