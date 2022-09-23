Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

US Supreme Court says Alabama can carry out execution

Alan Eugene Miller
Alan Eugene Miller(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A divided U.S. Supreme Court says Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting.

Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward.

Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction after Miller’s attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.

Miller was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four...
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 separate cases
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated...
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case
Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He...
Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case

Latest News

Alan Eugene Miller
Appeals court blocks Alabama from lethally injecting inmate
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells to an official after Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared...
SEC breakthrough: Programs need players, culture, patience
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to...
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state...
Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama