Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tracking Invest 98L: Tropical Depression #9 expected to become major hurricane in the Gulf

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Invest 98L is now Tropical Depression #9.

As of Friday afternoon, it has winds of 35 mph and is heading generally in a northwest direction. As it keeps heading west, it’ll enter more favorable conditions for tropical development. It will probably be a tropical storm later Friday night or Saturday.

The forecast cone from the National Weather Service has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday.

The spaghetti plot for Tropical Depression #9.
The spaghetti plot for Tropical Depression #9.(Source: WALB)

Then, there is a decent amount of uncertainty about where it goes from there. There is going to be a movement back east at some point. When and where it does will mean very different things for its impacts on South Georgia.

South Georgia could be on the dry, cool side of it if the storm turns east early. There are scenarios where South Georgia gets the brunt force of a strong hurricane. South Georgia looks like it will get at least some rain from the system. No other tropical systems are worth worrying about locally.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus....
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an...
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 separate cases
Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four...
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated...
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case

Latest News

He was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
Cairo man sentenced to prison for major drug conspiracy
Surveillance video regarding the 2020 election shows pro-Trump operatives at the elections...
Raffensperger to replace Coffee Co. election equipment
Sept. 23 4 p.m. Tropical Depression #9 forecast track
Tracking Invest 98L: Tropical depression expected to become major hurricane in the Gulf
Kent Patrick, a partner with Bush Wealth Management, discussed what South Georgia investors are...
South Georgian’s concerned about investments