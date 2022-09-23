Tracking Invest 98L: Tropical Depression #9 expected to become major hurricane in the Gulf

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Invest 98L is now Tropical Depression #9.

As of Friday afternoon, it has winds of 35 mph and is heading generally in a northwest direction. As it keeps heading west, it’ll enter more favorable conditions for tropical development. It will probably be a tropical storm later Friday night or Saturday.

The forecast cone from the National Weather Service has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday.

The spaghetti plot for Tropical Depression #9. (Source: WALB)

Then, there is a decent amount of uncertainty about where it goes from there. There is going to be a movement back east at some point. When and where it does will mean very different things for its impacts on South Georgia.

South Georgia could be on the dry, cool side of it if the storm turns east early. There are scenarios where South Georgia gets the brunt force of a strong hurricane. South Georgia looks like it will get at least some rain from the system. No other tropical systems are worth worrying about locally.

