Three Minutes With Morgan: Neko Fann

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In this video you can find out more about our week 4 Player of the Week: Charlie Pace.

In the Packer’s big win over Lee County, Fann was 16/23, passed for 236 yards and threw one touchdown. He also had 3 rushes for 70 yards. The Packers beat the Trojans 48-27, Fann scored one of the team’s many touchdowns.

Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Fann about his performance during the game, what he likes to do outside of football and more!

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.