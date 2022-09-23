Stellar Weekend Ahead - Looking At The Tropics

A front moved in last night and temperatures have stayed in the lower 80s for most of the afternoon. Low humidity will continue to be the trend into the weekend. Temperatures will rebound into Sunday. Some areas could touch 90° on Sunday. Another front pushes in on Monday, knocking temperatures back down.

Tonight will be the coolest night with the first front. I’m expecting widespread mid to upper 50s. Sunday morning won’t be as cool, but some places will still be in the 50s.

We really start to watch potential impacts by the tropical system on Thursday. The forecast until then calls for dry with low humidity.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.