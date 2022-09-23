Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Stellar Weekend Ahead - Looking At The Tropics

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front moved in last night and temperatures have stayed in the lower 80s for most of the afternoon. Low humidity will continue to be the trend into the weekend. Temperatures will rebound into Sunday. Some areas could touch 90° on Sunday. Another front pushes in on Monday, knocking temperatures back down.

Tonight will be the coolest night with the first front. I’m expecting widespread mid to upper 50s. Sunday morning won’t be as cool, but some places will still be in the 50s.

We really start to watch potential impacts by the tropical system on Thursday. The forecast until then calls for dry with low humidity.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus....
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an...
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
Handcuffs on desk
5 arrested in Albany undercover prostitution operation
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 separate cases
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated...
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case

Latest News

Sept. 23 4 p.m. Tropical Depression #9 forecast track
Tracking Invest 98L: Tropical Depression #9 expected to become major hurricane in the Gulf
Sept. 23 4 p.m. Tropical Depression #9 forecast track
Tracking Invest 98L: Tropical depression expected to become major hurricane in the Gulf
WALB First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Watching Tropical Depression 9
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather