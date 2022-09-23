Ask the Expert
Player of the Week: Jamal Sanders of Brooks County

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 5 player of the week is Mr. Dynamic, Jamal Sanders.

Sanders had a huge Friday night including an 80-yard touchdown helping Brooks County to a big 26-18 win over the Bainbridge Bearcats.

Sanders continues to be one of the most explosive players in Georgia.

Congratulations to Sanders and the Brooks County Trojans.

