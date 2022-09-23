Olympic diving camp comes to Downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moss Farms Diving, the historic training facility of champions, hosted its first annual LA 2028 diving camp.

It’s the chance for young divers to learn from professionals.

The three-day camp is designed to coach the next generation of divers. During the camp, they learned skills that could take them to the Olympic level.

Andrew Capobianco is an Olympic Silver Medalist, who came back to the camp to coach and mentor young divers. (Source: WALB)

“And so they thought that this was a really cool opportunity to share their ideas with the rest of the country and whoever wanted to come here to Moultrie to get those ideas,” said Andrew Capobianco, Olympic Silver Medalist. “So yeah, it was just postmarked by them and then they asked me to come as kind of another coach and also a mentor athlete.”

LA 2028 and Beyond is the first annual camp that is designed to teach young divers the basics and techniques of their performance.

They had over 20 coaches at the camp.

Drew Johansen is the Head Coach Indiana University and 2012, 2016, 2020 US Olympic Teams. (Source: WALB)

“The last time Capobianco was here, he put on one of the greatest performances ever seen at one of his last Junior nationals and it was in a rainstorm and driving in having those memories, it’s just great to have him back in his new role,” said Drew Johansen, Head Coach Indiana University and 2012, 2016, 2020 US Olympic Teams. “ (It’s) Great to be sharing it with Moultrie and anybody that can get here.”

One participant said he followed in his sisters’ footsteps by starting out with gymnastics and then pursuing the sport of diving.

“So, I started at Duke Diving Club, and I came from gymnastics with my sister and then that was pretty much it. I wasn’t good when I started of course, but then whenever, I’m working hard to get to the Olympics, and I really hope to win a gold medal. (And) go to Worlds, go to all those really large international competitions,” said Luke Hernandez, a participant of the camp.

Luke Hernandez is a participant of the camp, and hopes to make it to the Olympics one day. (Source: WALB)

Most of the participants of the camp are young, and in their prime to start their diving careers. Johansen of said they hope to make this an annual camp.

