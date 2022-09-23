Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death

He was sentenced to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after pleading...
He was sentenced to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after pleading guilty to homicide by vessel in the first degree.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after pleading guilty to homicide by vessel in the first degree.

This is in connection to Sonny Lewis’ death on the Satilla River. Another man on the boat with Lewis said Lewis saved a six-year-old in the boat with them when a speeding boat crashed into them. This caused Lewis to fall into the river.

After a two-day search, Lewis’ body was found upstream from where the incident happened.

Mclnvale has until Oct. 3 to turn himself in, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus....
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an...
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 separate cases
Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four...
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated...
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case

Latest News

Young divers get a chance to attend a three-day camp learning from professionals in the industry.
Olympic diving camp comes to Downtown Moultrie
He was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
Cairo man sentenced to prison for major drug conspiracy
Sept. 23 4 p.m. Tropical Depression #9 forecast track
Tracking Invest 98L: Tropical Depression #9 expected to become major hurricane in the Gulf
Surveillance video regarding the 2020 election shows pro-Trump operatives at the elections...
Raffensperger to replace Coffee Co. election equipment