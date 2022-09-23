Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after pleading guilty to homicide by vessel in the first degree.

This is in connection to Sonny Lewis’ death on the Satilla River. Another man on the boat with Lewis said Lewis saved a six-year-old in the boat with them when a speeding boat crashed into them. This caused Lewis to fall into the river.

After a two-day search, Lewis’ body was found upstream from where the incident happened.

Mclnvale has until Oct. 3 to turn himself in, according to officials.

