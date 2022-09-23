Golden Rams want to beat Clark Atlanta 4th year in a row

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams are coming off a dominating 42-20 win over Shorter University.

They have been on a 3 game road trip and their last stop will be in the ATL to face Clark Atlanta.

It’s been light work for ASU when it comes to facing Clark since they have blew them out three years in a row.

But they will be taking on a panthers offense that’s more lethal in the passing game.

Even if the panthers are more dangerous in the air, it still doesn’t change the rams game plan.

ASU head coach Gabe Giardina said even though Clark Atlanta has a good passing attack, they still want to stop the run first (WALB)

“Well I think you know we say we want to stop the run. I know he’s a good passer and he’s good at taking care of the ball but we want to stop the run and we want to get off the field on third down. That’s a big emphasis for us this week is ‘hey when we get to third down we need to win on third down. And our dline to do a good job pushing the pocket and we need to cover a little better than we did last week. We had some busts and we have to eliminate the mistakes and be where were supposed to be and if we do that, we’ll be good on defense” said ASU head coach, Gabe Giardina.

The game will kickoff this Saturday at Panthers stadium at 6pm.

