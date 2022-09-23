Ask the Expert
Game of the Week: Terrell Academy @ Deerfield-Windsor

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A much anticipated match up is almost here for our game of the week.

It will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor who are both undefeated so far this season.

The knights have one of the most explosive offenses in the GIAA.

However, they will be going against a stout eagles defense.

Head coach Jake McCrae broke down why it’s been so hard for teams to move the ball against Terrell Academy.

“Well they’re aggressive.. right. And they’re sound. So that’s a good key for them. Is there guys are where they’re supposed to be. They have a really good front. Their D line, has some guys on it. So we have to do a good job at trying to handle the line of scrimmage. Or it’s going to be a long night for us. So well coached football team and they play hard” said McCrae.

This will be the first time since 2017 that these two teams clashed.

Many of the seniors on both squads played against each since they were kids so bragging rights will be up for grabs.

Terrell Academy has been able to win ball games in either a blow out or tightly contested, But head coach Bill Murdock believes this Deerfield-Windsor offense is a force to be reckon with.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us because they’re a different type club than we played. They throw the ball. Thomas Ray is the quarterback, very good player. He can really run and throw the football and I coached his daddy at SGA. So I’ve been fishing with him and he’s a great kid, fine football player, the Middleton kid, he’s an excellent receiver for them. It’s just says how old I am, Keith Marshall is the running back and I coached against him in the 90′s. So a lot of people know it’s going to be a challenge” said Murdock.

Make sure you tune into WALB News 10 at 5 & 6 because Keshawn will not only be doing live interviews with the coaches but he’ll also talk to the fans as well.

