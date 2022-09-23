Ask the Expert
Wonderful Weekend, Watching the Tropics next week.
Have a beautiful Friday fantastic Friday will fall to around 69 for morning low will be in the mid 70s. At lunchtime low 80s this afternoon. Breezy especially t
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Bringing the cool down Friday. Weekend looks wonderful with warming by Sunday. Next front drops temperatures again early next week. Tropical Depression #9 has formed. It is forecast to reach hurricane status Monday, gets into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday & threatens the Florida’s West Coast Wednesday morning as a Cat 2. Forecast for Southwest GA bring some rain & wind more favored south and east late Thursday into Friday. Exact rain totals and wind speeds cannot be forecasted with great skill this far out.

First Alert Meteorologist’

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

