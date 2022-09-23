Bringing the cool down Friday. Weekend looks wonderful with warming by Sunday. Next front drops temperatures again early next week. Tropical Depression #9 has formed. It is forecast to reach hurricane status Monday, gets into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday & threatens the Florida’s West Coast Wednesday morning as a Cat 2. Forecast for Southwest GA bring some rain & wind more favored south and east late Thursday into Friday. Exact rain totals and wind speeds cannot be forecasted with great skill this far out.

