FIRST ALERT: Watching Invest 98L

Invest 98L is soon to be Tropical Depression Nine. Which is expected to happen Friday or Saturday.

Overnight a front will pass in. There is a chance for a sprinkle or two as it passes in. Lows in the morning will be near 70 degrees. Highs will only climb into the low to mid-80s. Plenty of sun with a refreshing feel. There will be a northeast breeze that’ll gust to 20-25 mph at times.

Overnight into Saturday will be comfortably cool. The coolest spots will be in the upper 50s. Most will be in the lower 60s.

Afternoon highs will rebound by a few degrees on Saturday. It’ll still be sunny out. The warming trend will continue into Sunday. Highs will get to near 90 degrees. The next front will be on Monday. That’ll knock temperatures back below normal.

On Monday, we’ll have a much better picture about how Invest 98L will affect our weather. The soonest it will impact us will be next Thursday. Right now, it’s looking like the storm will impact us in some way. It could be a few rain bands, or it could be a direct hit. There also is a scenario where we are on the dry side of the storm and next weekend we have beautiful weather. We just don’t know now.

The best thing will be to do is think of plans. If you live in a mobile home, know your emergency shelter. Make sure you have non-perishable food to last several days and a stock of water that can take you days. These things you should have regardless of the threat.

There are no other immediate threats in the tropics. Hurricane Fiona will keep tracking north and Tropical Storm Gaston will keep tracking towards Europe. Two other tropical waves have a chance to form, but both don’t look to be threats to the continental U.S.

