Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns

Alan Eugene Miller
Alan Eugene Miller(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials have called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison officials called off Thursday’s execution after they determined inmate Alan Miller’s “veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol” before a midnight deadline to commence the execution.

Miller has been returned to his cell at the south Alabama prison, Hamm said.

The halt came three hours after a divided U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to begin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus....
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an...
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 separate cases
Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four...
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated...
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case

Latest News

Alan Eugene Miller
Appeals court blocks Alabama from lethally injecting inmate
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells to an official after Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared...
SEC breakthrough: Programs need players, culture, patience
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to...
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state...
Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama