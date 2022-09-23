Ask the Expert
5 arrested in Albany undercover prostitution operation

Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An undercover prostitution operation conducted by Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) led to multiple arrests Thursday, according to the agency.

On Sept. 22, the Undercover Prostitution Operation targeted known areas where illegal activity was occurring.

Out of the seven suspects encountered, five offered sexual acts in exchange for money.

Patrina Sutton, Jessica Boyd, Shayla Freelove, Corderia Williams and Taquana Bostic were arrested.

All are charged with prostitution and Williams is charged with prostitution and a larceny warrant out of Perry, Florida.

