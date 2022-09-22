Week 5 Team of the Week: Terrell academy

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Terrell Academy Eagles were named the WALB week five “Team of the Week”. The Eagles are coming off a big 42-8 win over Pataula Charter.

Pataula Charter was 3-1 and riding high entering Friday night before the Eagles performance. The talk most of the early part of the season has been the upcoming

matchup with Deerfield-Windsor. Seniors on the team looking forward to a heavyweight fight. The Team of the Week now turns the page and heads to Deerfield-Windsor

in two days. They hope to spoil homecoming night for the Knights.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.