Week 5 Coach of the Week: Rob Stowe of the Wilcox County Patriots

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Wilcox County Patriots defeated Tiftarea on Friday night earning their first win on the season. The dominant win earns Head Coach Rob

Stowe the WALB Coach of the week. Stowe is excited to get the first one out of the way and is now looking forward to leading the Patriots on another deep playoff run.

“You know our guys were due a win, they worked hard and knew it was time to reap the reward for all that hard work. It was a good win, it was a lot better than losing I

can assure you that. I appreciate the honor and I send it back to our assistant coaches and our team they are the ones that did all the work really and I was just happy to

be a part of it. We’re excited to get a win and hopefully it’ll translate to a few more down the road.”

