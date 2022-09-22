Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Week 5 Coach of the Week: Rob Stowe of the Wilcox County Patriots

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Wilcox County Patriots defeated Tiftarea on Friday night earning their first win on the season. The dominant win earns Head Coach Rob

Stowe the WALB Coach of the week. Stowe is excited to get the first one out of the way and is now looking forward to leading the Patriots on another deep playoff run.

“You know our guys were due a win, they worked hard and knew it was time to reap the reward for all that hard work. It was a good win, it was a lot better than losing I

can assure you that. I appreciate the honor and I send it back to our assistant coaches and our team they are the ones that did all the work really and I was just happy to

be a part of it. We’re excited to get a win and hopefully it’ll translate to a few more down the road.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the Aldi store.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
The 16-year-old was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm...
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joseph Jones III, who was...
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Terrell Academy Eagles named WALB Team of the Week
Week 5 Team of the Week: Terrell academy
Thomasville Bulldogs DJ Thurman catch and run touchdown
Week 5 Play of the Week
WALB
Locker Room Report Week 5
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options