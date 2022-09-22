Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO.

Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position.

Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist Health Policy Association in Washington, D.C. for the last four years.

“For 30 years, pride for prior to that assignment, I was in hospital outreach. And that’s where my heart has always been,” Walton said. “I love being a part of a community. And my wife and I grew up in the Caribbean. And we always loved smaller communities.”

Once he got to Americus, Walton said fell in love with the hospital campus.

“I think the first thing I noticed is the sense of community. I mean, people here have got each others’ backs as they say,” Walton said. “And especially here at the hospital. One of the things that we do here every morning at 8:30 is the safety huddle.”

Phoebe Sumter is located in Americus. (WALB)

Walton also previously worked to develop community-focused programs, which he says he plans to continue doing in Southwest Georgia.

Walton said after he was told about the community garden, he broke a sweat in the garden on his first Saturday in Americus.

“But my wife and I just loved it,” he said.

As for being the hospital’s first Black CEO, Walton said he doesn’t take the role lightly. He also wants to inspire young people across the area to get involved in health care.

“My wife and I, we take it as a sacred and solemn responsibility to be an example. And to let other young people who look like us see that there’s anything that they can achieve,” Walton said. “We’re here to encourage them. A part of our community outreach is being engaged in our organizations to lift individuals up who may feel marginalized.”

Walton wants people to know that he means business in this new role and that he has the experience to take the hospital to new heights.

“We’re here to serve those who need us, and we look forward to being a part of this community. It’s a sacred honor and a responsibility of stewardship that I take extremely seriously,” he said.

Walton said he looks forward to getting even more familiar with the city, as well as his fellow staff members.

