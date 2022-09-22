Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Official: Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border Sept. 30

Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday,...
Cars pass a monument marking the border between the United States and Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Highgate Springs, Vt.(AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Unvaccinated foreign travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.

The official said that Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Sept. 30. The official said earlier this week the prime minister need to give final sign off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Trudeau’s Liberal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four...
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 seperate cases
Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He...
Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated...
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case

Latest News

An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
Cooper Roberts, who was injured in the Highland Park shooting, has returned home with his family.
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family
WALB
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following Hodgetwins controversy
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic