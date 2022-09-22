GSW takes part in annual ‘Days of Giving’

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Americus, you can eat local and fund a college kid’s education at the same time. Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is raising money for student scholarships with its annual 24-hour giving challenge.

Little Brothers Bistro and Cafe is one of 16 restaurants in Americus that is giving a portion of their proceeds and taking donations to help students pay for their education.

GSW wants to turn every state gold, symbolizing that money was given from that state towards student scholarships.

“So last year, we had 44 states. This was our first year doing the 50-state goal. And we were actually really, really proud of that. I think that was a huge accomplishment. But it really got us excited for this year to kind of let us know like what we need to do in advance,” said Chelsea Collins, GSW director of marketing.

Ashley Austin, a supporter, said she likes to visit the participating restaurants after meeting her husband at a spot in Americus a while back.

“It makes me feel great. That makes it so easy to continue to give to Southwestern. It’s a really easy process. You know, just go out and eat lunch and you get to enjoy the camaraderie and seeing everybody out as well as you know that you’re supporting a great cause,” Austin said.

Isabel Marcotte, a student volunteer, said there are many scholarship opportunities to take advantage of, you just have to seek it.

“There’s even a general scholarship if you don’t think that you can fit in with one. There’s one form, send it out to all of them. And there’s just so many that any person can qualify for,” Marcotte said.

GSW’s goal is to have someone from all 50 states make a donation.

Donations will be taken until 8 a.m. on Friday.

