ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday night will feature low temperatures dropping down into the 60s with plenty of humidity in the area. That’s really going to be it for tonight. Skies are going to remain mostly clear with plenty of sunshine pushing into Thursday morning for most of us.

Thursday is going to be a hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s for SWGA. There may even be a few near-record highs possible, but we should not surpass the record set in Albany back in 1925 of 101°. Regardless, this type of weather is when you want to practice heat safety while you are outside. We will stay fairly dry on Thursday as well and this trend will continue over the next few days. The big story is we’re going to deal with high-pressure remaining over the region. Eventually, the high-pressure system that has kept things hot and dry will start breaking down slightly Thursday evening going on into Friday. This is is when a cold front starts moving toward us to cool down highs and lows in SWGA. Highs will be back in the seasonable range of the mid to upper 80s with lows dropping down back in the 60s. We hold on the similar conditions through Saturday before the low 90s return for Sunday. Another cold front looks to move through Sunday into Monday bringing a better chance for isolated showers and storms early next week, but chances are still fairly minimal. Highs will at least return to the middle 80s for most of the next work week.

Tropical Update: We are keeping an eye on Invest 98-L located south of the Windward Islands. It has a high chance of development over the next two days and during the next five days at a 90% chance. This system does look like it will have impacts on the Gulf Coast United States in the next week, so stay tuned for updates. We are also watching several other systems like Invest 99-L which now has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days in the central Atlantic and a tropical wave which has a 50% chance as it pushes off the coast of Africa.

