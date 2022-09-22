Calhoun State prisoner sentenced in drug conspiracy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Calhoun State prisoner was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for his involvement in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Eric Gilbert, 46, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. There is no parole in the federal system.

Two others, including the other person involved in the trafficking network, pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Aug. 4.

“These sentencings remove dangerous criminals from our streets and send a clear message to others who may be contemplating or who are polluting our communities with poison from behind prison walls,” said Robert Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “The takeaway is that DEA and its law enforcement partners have a watchful eye on such criminals and will relentlessly pursue them.”

According to court documents, an undercover source informed law enforcement in June 2020 about drug trafficking being coordinated by Gilbert from the Calhoun State Prison. Court documents also state that he was affiliated with the Ghost Face Gangster criminal street gang and a Mexican drug trafficking cartel.

The source said Gilbert had customers across the southeast. On June 16, 2020, the source ordered heroin from an inmate at Augusta State Prison, who was then directed to Gilbert.

Court documents state he was recorded stating that he had been distributing heroin and meth for 10 years.

A series of controlled and recorded purchases of drugs happened, and on Jan. 5, 2021, officers in Whitfield County got information that Gilbert was supplying meth.

Under surveillance, one kilogram of meth was purchased from Gilbert, according to court documents.

“The penalty is steep for incarcerated persons who continue to conduct their criminal activity behind prison walls,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Working with our law enforcement partners, our office will hold incarcerated persons accountable if they break the law from behind bars.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.